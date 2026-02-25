Iran is ready for both peaceful and military scenarios — FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is ready for both peaceful and military development scenarios but sets the main objective of averting a possible conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

"Of course we are prepared - for both options. War, God forbid, and peace," he said in an interview with Indian TV channel India Today ahead of another round of the US-Iran talks in Geneva on February 26, News.az reports, citing TASS.

The Iranian top diplomat said that his country is capable of effectively defending itself.

"We have learnt lots of lessons from the last war and so we are more prepared," Aragchi said. "There will be no victory for anybody. It would be a devastating war."

"Negotiation and diplomacy is the only option," he said. "We are ready to address concerns but we are not ready to give up our right for peaceful use of nuclear tech."

On February 26, Geneva will host a third round of talks between Iran and the United States on Tehran’s nuclear dossier. The Iranian delegation is expected to be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff should head the American negotiators.

In January, the White House warned that it was seriously considering the use of force against Iran. Washington then expressed hope that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a fair deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. However, the Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they have no intention of building an atomic bomb.

News.Az