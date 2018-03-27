Yandex metrika counter

U.S. and South Korea have come to an agreement in principle on trade deal - White House

  • World
  • Share
U.S. and South Korea have come to an agreement in principle on trade deal - White House

The United States and South Korea have reached an agreement in principle on a new trade agreement and the details of the accord will be released soon, the White House said on Tuesday, according to AzVision.

"We have come to an agreement in principle and we expect to roll out specific details on that very soon," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a briefing.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      