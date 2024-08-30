US approves Patriot missile sale to Netherlands
- 30 Aug 2024 13:24
- 30 Aug 2024 13:31
- 1005911
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/us-approves-patriot-missile-sale-to-netherlands Copied
The US State Department has greenlit a potential foreign military sale to the Netherlands, which includes Patriot missile launching stations and related equipment, valued at $224 million.The primary contractors for this deal are Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp, according to a Pentagon statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
This move is expected to bolster the Netherlands' defense capabilities significantly, aligning with broader strategic military collaborations.