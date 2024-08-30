Yandex metrika counter

US approves Patriot missile sale to Netherlands

The US State Department has greenlit a potential foreign military sale to the Netherlands, which includes Patriot missile launching stations and related equipment, valued at $224 million.

The primary contractors for this deal are Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp, according to a Pentagon statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This move is expected to bolster the Netherlands' defense capabilities significantly, aligning with broader strategic military collaborations.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

