US asks Ukraine to launch missiles deep into Russia as effectively as possible

The United States is trying to persuade Ukraine to use the long-range American ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles with maximum effectiveness, rather than sending them to scattered targets in Russia that Washington believes have little strategic value, News.Az reports citing CNN.

It is noted that the Pentagon has a limited stockpile of long-range systems.“According to a US official, the administration views Ukraine’s long-range attacks on Crimea and the Russian Navy there as a much more effective use of ATACMS, a strategy that has brought significant success in recent months,” CNN writes.

News.Az