US Assistant Secretary of State arrives in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried arrived in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Despite more Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, I welcomed Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried to Kyiv this morning to hear directly from Ukrainians how the United States can support Ukraine as it rebuilds and gains ground in the face of continued bombardment,” Brink tweeted.

On October 1, the US government announced the upcoming transfer to Ukraine of eight NASAMS air defense systems. Two of them will be delivered to Ukraine soon.

News.Az