US Assistant Secretary of State to travel to Azerbaijan

Assistant Secretary of U.S. State for European and Eurasian Affairs James C. O'Brien will be on a visit to Azerbaijan on December 6-8, News.az reports citing the press service of the U.S. State Department.

According to the source, O'Brien will meet with Azerbaijani officials in Baku "to strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and support peace".

News.Az