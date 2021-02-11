US: At least 5 dead in massive Texas car pileup

At least five people have died after icy road conditions led to a massive car pileup involving as many as 100 cars in Fort Worth, Texas, officials said Thursday.

Texas Interstate-35 has been shuttered in the area as first responders attempt to rescue people who remain trapped amid debris that includes passenger vehicles and 18-wheelers, according to images from the scene posted on social media.

Fort Worth Police Department Officer Daniel Segura described the scene as "very active" amid ongoing rescue operations, urging people to stay away amid ongoing poor weather conditions.

Light freezing rain was reported in the area before the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. local time (1200GMT).

"So many traffic/accidents this morning, especially across the DFW Metroplex," the National Weather Service's Fort Worth office said on Twitter. "These events are so dangerous because the ice is spotty. We can't stress enough that road conditions could go from good to dangerous within blocks. Take it slow out there."

Several storms are continuing to drop freezing rain in the area, according to the weather service.

