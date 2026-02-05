US breaks ties with Polish speaker over Trump Nobel issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US will sever ties with Poland's parliamentary speaker, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, after he declined to support Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination and criticized the former president's foreign policy, according to the US ambassador in Warsaw.

“Effective immediately, we will have no further dealings, contacts, or communications with Marshal of the Sejm Czarzasty, whose outrageous and unprovoked insults against President Trump have become a serious obstacle to our excellent relations with Prime Minister Tusk and his government,” US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose wrote on social media, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rose added that Washington will not permit anyone to damage bilateral relations or show disrespect toward Trump, who he said “has done so much for Poland and the Polish people.”

The ambassador’s remarks followed letters from Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and US House Speaker Mike Johnson to parliamentary leaders around the world, urging support for Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Czarzasty, a social-democratic lawmaker and Speaker of the lower chamber of the Polish parliament, was among the recipients.

“I will not support the nomination of President Trump for the Nobel Prize, as he does not deserve it,” Czarzasty said, accusing the former president of pursuing a “transactional, force-based” foreign policy.

Speaking at a press briefing, he warned that the global security order is weakening and urged Europe to take greater responsibility for its own defence, noting that the United States has signaled plans to scale back its presence on the continent.

He cautioned that many Poles’ hope that these developments would spare the country is “wishful thinking.”

“We will not serve as Trump’s forward stronghold, nor as an unsinkable U.S. aircraft carrier,” Czarzasty said. “This is an illusion of a special role for Poland in relation to the United States.”

Tensions had already surfaced earlier this year, when Trump claimed foreign troops had avoided the front lines in Afghanistan, provoking criticism in Poland.

President Karol Nawrocki, seen as closer to Trump, defended Polish soldiers, insisting they “deserve respect and words of gratitude for their service.”

The episode adds fresh strain to otherwise close US–Poland security ties.

