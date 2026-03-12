Unknown drone found at mine in western Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in western Poland are investigating a drone discovered at a lignite (brown coal) mine on Thursday, which police say does not appear to be a civilian model.

Police spokesperson Maciej Swiecichowski told, “It doesn’t look like a civilian drone, but there’s no information about the model.” The drone was found by a mine employee in Galczyce, Konin County, and local police quickly secured the area with officers from both Konin and Poznan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Poland, a NATO member, has been on high alert for airspace incursions since more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9–10, some of which were found in the eastern part of the country. The recent discovery raises questions about potential security threats in the region and highlights ongoing concerns over airspace violations.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the drone’s origin and purpose, while ensuring safety measures at the lignite mine remain in place.

News.Az