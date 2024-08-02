US, Canada on verge of agreeing on commercial space ventures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada and the United States have concluded negotiations on an agreement that will accelerate the development of Canada’s commercial space launch industry and provide Canada with advanced U.S. technology, according to the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

The Technology Safeguards Agreement, which has yet to be signed, grants Canada access to U.S. space launch technology, expertise and data, while safeguarding sensitive Amercian technology. The agreement’s ratification is pending final review and authorizations from both sides.“The conclusion of negotiations between Canada and the United States means that we are one step closer to finalizing this agreement, which, when in force, will position our country to be a global leader in commercial space launch,” said Mélanie Joly, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a statement.Commercial space launch technology included in the agreement would bolster a Canadian effort to increase the ability of private companies to launch satellites into space. That, according to a statement released by government agency Transport Canada, would provide benefits to Canada’s job market, economy, research innovation and national security.Maritime Launch, the company in charge of building Canada’s first commercial spaceport in the east coast province of Nova Scotia, commented on the completion of negotiations with the U.S.“This bilateral treaty, when in force, will be critical to building a thriving space sector in Canada,” said Stephen Matier, president and CEO of Maritime Launch Services, and a former contractor for the U.S. space agency NASA.“Today’s announcement is a clear signal that Canada is open for business and looks forward to welcoming U.S. clients to launch from Canada’s first commercial spaceport, Spaceport Nova Scotia,” he added.The U.S. leads the world in private sector space launches, accounting for 87% of all launch-specific private investment in 2023, according to a report by the U.S. International Trade Commission.“It is great to see companies invest their own capital toward innovative commercial space capabilities, and we’ve seen how these types of partnerships benefit both the private sector and NASA,” said Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. “The companies can leverage NASA’s vast knowledge and experience, and the agency can be a customer for the capabilities included in the agreements in the future.”

News.Az