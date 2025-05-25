U.S. citizen arrested for attempting to firebomb embassy in Israel

Alleged attempted American embassy bomber Joseph Neumeyer's Facebook page contained several anti-American and anti-Israel statements as well as a Nazi logo. Facebook

He was initially arrested in Israel and transferred to U.S. custody on Sunday, News.Az informs via Miami Herald.

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to a complaint unsealed in the Eastern District of New York, Neumayer is alleged to have left a dark-colored backpack next to the embassy building on May 19, having arrived in Israel in April.

He is alleged to have spit on a security guard as he walked past, left a backpack, and fled as the security guard failed to detain him. Inside the backpack, authorities discovered three Molotov cocktails, which contained flammable fluid.

Authorities tracked Neumeyer to his hotel, where he was arrested.

Neumeyer’s social media revealed that earlier on May 19, he posted, “join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f--k the west.”

Other social media posts from an account believed to be used by Neumeyer revealed his threats to assassinate President Trump.

“The defendant is charged with attempting to firebomb the U.S. Embassy and making threats to President Trump,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions.”

If convicted, Neumeyer faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine in the amount of $250,000.

