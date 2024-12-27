US closely monitors political crisis in South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A deepening political crisis in South Korea has not diminished the military readiness of 28,500 troops stationed in the Asian state, a U.S. official said on Friday, but Washington is closely monitoring the situation, News.az reports citing Reuters .

South Korea's parliament impeached acting President Han Duck-soo on Friday, less than two weeks after suspending President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration, plunging the country further into political chaos.The United States has troops stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War. After the martial law declaration this month, the U.S. and South Korea had postponed a tabletop exercise and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin scrapped a trip to South Korea.A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while the United States was monitoring the latest developments on Friday, there had been no impact on military readiness on the Korean peninsula.The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The unexpected imposition of martial law and the ensuing political upheaval drew concerns from allies in the U.S. and Europe who had seen Yoon as a partner in efforts to counter China, Russia and North Korea.A thousand North Korean troops have been killed or wounded in the last week alone in the Kursk region of Russia, the White House said on Friday.

News.Az