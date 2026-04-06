Pepsi drops Wireless Festival over Kanye West

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Pepsi has withdrawn as the main sponsor of London’s Wireless Festival following widespread backlash over the decision to book Kanye West as a headline performer for this summer’s event.

The festival, set to take place in July, had been promoted as “Pepsi presents Wireless,” but the drinks giant confirmed it is stepping back after controversy surrounding West’s appearance, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, has faced repeated criticism in recent years over antisemitic remarks. Although he issued a public apology earlier this year, his booking triggered renewed political and public concern in the UK.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the situation as “deeply concerning,” warning that antisemitism must be confronted “firmly wherever it appears.”

Other political figures also raised objections, with some calling for tighter scrutiny of West’s entry into the country. The Home Office has not yet confirmed whether any visa application has been submitted.

Pepsi is not the only company distancing itself from the event. Drinks giant Diageo also confirmed it has withdrawn its support for the festival “as it stands,” impacting associated brands including Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan.

As of Sunday, the festival’s website still listed several sponsors, though parts of its partner page appeared to be taken offline.

West’s planned return to UK stages has reignited debate over his past behaviour, including antisemitic statements, controversial public appearances, and earlier social media bans.

In previous years, he was dropped by major brands including Adidas after a series of offensive remarks and posts. He has since issued apologies, including a statement in which he said he was “not a Nazi or an antisemite” and expressed regret for past actions.

Despite the backlash, Wireless Festival organizers have continued promoting the event as a “three-night journey through his most iconic records.”

The Wireless Festival, one of the UK’s biggest urban music events, is now facing increased scrutiny over its lineup decisions and sponsorship stability as public debate intensifies around accountability in entertainment bookings.

News.Az