Iran says dozens killed, including six children, in overnight US-Israeli air raids - PHOTO

The Public Relations Office of the Tehran Emergency Medical Service reported early Monday that four girls and two boys under the age of 10 were among the victims, describing them as children who “fell victim to violence that had no connection to their innocent and childlike lives,” News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The service said further details, including the precise location of the incident, the number of injured and the status of rescue operations, would be announced later.

Earlier, the governor of Baharestan County in Tehran Province said residential areas in the county were targeted in the early hours of the morning in US-Israeli strikes.

Aftermath of US-Israeli strikes on a hospital in Tehran



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He said two residential units in the Qaleh Mir housing complex were destroyed, with 13 people confirmed dead and 20 injured so far, all transferred to medical facilities.

Search and rescue teams remain at the site, he added, with operations continuing to locate any additional victims.

Meanwhile, Morteza Heydari, deputy governor for political and security affairs in Qom Province, said a strike on a residential area in Qom at around 1:00 a.m. had so far resulted in the confirmed deaths of five residents.

He added that assessments were ongoing and the casualty toll could rise.