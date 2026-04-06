Qatar Airways operates 25 India evacuation flights

According to the embassy, the coordinated airlift was carried out in collaboration with local authorities, with passengers booking tickets through the airline’s official website, mobile app, or authorized travel agents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The embassy urged members of the Indian community in Qatar to strictly follow official guidelines and safety instructions issued by local authorities. It emphasized that compliance with workplace and building safety protocols remains essential for ensuring security.

Officials also advised residents to stay updated with emergency response procedures, including shelter-in-place measures where applicable, particularly as some educational institutions begin a gradual return to in-person classes.

The Indian Embassy also confirmed ongoing coordination with India’s National Testing Agency regarding students preparing for major entrance exams such as JEE and NEET.

The ambassador reportedly met with a group of parents representing affected students to discuss concerns and ensure continued communication regarding examination arrangements.

To assist the Indian community in Qatar, the embassy said its control room remains operational, along with dedicated helplines, email, and WhatsApp support services.

Officials added that they will continue to monitor developments closely and provide timely updates as needed, ensuring support for citizens during the ongoing situation.