The complaint was submitted to Indonesia’s Attorney General’s Office under provisions of the country’s new penal code, which allows universal jurisdiction in cases involving serious international crimes, according to the filing groups, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case centers on Myanmar’s 2017 military campaign in Rakhine State, when an estimated 730,000 Rohingya were forced to flee into Bangladesh amid widespread reports of killings, sexual violence, and village burnings.

Myanmar’s military has repeatedly denied accusations of genocide.

The complaint was filed by a group including Rohingya activist Yasmin Ullah, Indonesian legal figures, and representatives of major civil society organizations, including one of Indonesia’s largest Islamic groups.

They argue that evidence of forced displacement and mass atrocities falls under crimes so severe that they can be prosecuted regardless of where they occurred.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country and host of the ASEAN headquarters, has increasingly become a focal point for Rohingya advocacy and refugee arrivals.

The case is being described by its backers as a potential milestone for accountability, as it is reportedly among the first genocide-related complaints accepted under Indonesia’s updated legal framework.

Authorities in Indonesia have not yet publicly commented on the proceedings.

The filing comes amid ongoing global legal efforts to hold Myanmar accountable for alleged crimes against the Rohingya. The Gambia has also brought a separate genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice.

Myanmar’s political situation remains highly unstable following the 2021 military coup led by Min Aung Hlaing, which triggered nationwide unrest, armed resistance, and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Despite international criticism, he was recently elevated through a military-backed political process, further consolidating his control over the country’s leadership.