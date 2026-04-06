Champions League quarterfinals: Fixtures, storylines & team news

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League has reached its quarterfinal stage, with Europe’s elite clubs battling for a place in the semi‑finals and a shot at glory in the final on 30 May 2026 at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

The last eight consist of familiar heavyweights and a resilient underdog, promising an exciting few weeks of high‑stakes football, News.Az reports.

Matches kick off at 21:00 CET on each scheduled date.

Quarter‑Final Fixtures

First leg:

• 7 April: Sporting CP vs Arsenal

• 7 April: Real Madrid vs Bayern München

• 8 April: Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid

• 8 April: Paris Saint‑Germain vs Liverpool

Second leg:

• 14 April: Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona

• 14 April: Liverpool vs Paris Saint‑Germain

• 15 April: Arsenal vs Sporting CP

• 15 April: Bayern München vs Real Madrid

Teams & Key Storylines

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Portuguese champions Sporting CP earned their quarter‑final place with a dominant showing over Bodø/Glimt, including a 5‑0 second‑leg win. They present an energetic, unpredictable challenge at home for Arsenal, who have been one of the most consistent teams throughout the season in Europe and domestically. Arsenal’s squad depth and attacking options make them favorites, but Sporting’s resilience — particularly in big European nights — makes them a danger.

Real Madrid vs Bayern München

A classic heavyweight tie sees Real Madrid face German giants Bayern München. Madrid’s boss has publicly rallied his squad after a recent domestic slip, insisting his team can respond strongly in Europe. Bayern enter on the back of a morale‑boosting late win that showcased their fighting spirit. The tactical battle between Madrid’s experience and Bayern’s attacking power is one of the standout fixtures of the round.

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid

A Spanish derby loaded with intensity, Barcelona bring creative attacking flair while Atlético Madrid are known for their structured defence and counter‑attacks. Though Barcelona may look stronger on paper, Atlético’s discipline under Diego Simeone means this tie could be close and tactically sharp.

Paris Saint‑Germain vs Liverpool

PSG’s star‑studded forward group will test Liverpool’s robust defensive set‑up and dynamic frontline. PSG have shown time and again that their firepower can overwhelm opponents, whereas Liverpool’s Champions League pedigree and compact system make them a formidable opponent in knockout ties.

Form & Context

According to Champions League power rankings, PSG and Arsenal are among the teams most regarded for strong campaigns this season, with Barcelona and Liverpool also firmly in the mix — though none can be taken lightly at this stage. Teams like Sporting CP are considered dark horses, having advanced past expectations to reach the quarter‑finals.

Tactical Scenarios & What to Watch

Arsenal’s cohesion vs Sporting’s unpredictability: Arsenal’s structured build‑up play contrasts with Sporting’s high‑tempo counters.

Real Madrid experience vs Bayern’s resilience: Historical rivalry meets current form — Madrid’s knack for big‑match moments versus Bayern’s attacking threat

Spanish derby intensity: Barcelona aim to break down Atlético’s organised defence.

PSG firepower vs Liverpool’s compact press: Goals are likely, but tactical discipline will be key.

Road to the Final

Winners of these quarter‑final ties will meet in the semi‑finals later in April, with the respective paths mapped out and eagerly anticipated by fans — including potential blockbuster clashes between the victors of Real Madrid/Bayern and PSG/Liverpool, and between Barcelona/Atlético and Sporting/Arsenal.

Summary

With the Champions League quarter‑finals now underway, attention turns to tactical masterclasses, individual star moments, and the drama that defines European knockout football. From seasoned giants to spirited challengers, each tie offers a story of ambition, strategy and elite competition as clubs chase one of football’s most coveted prizes.

News.Az