US-Israeli strikes kill Iran's air defense academy commander
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Masoud Zare, commander of Iran’s Air Defence Academy, was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Shahin Shahr, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.
Sources reported that Brigadier General Zare, responsible for training and managing elite personnel tasked with protecting Iran’s airspace, died in the attacks.
By Nijat Babayev