Singer Ten parts ways with SM Entertainment

“After a lengthy discussion with Ten regarding his future activities, we have decided to end his exclusive contract on April 8,” SM Entertainment said in a press release on Monday.



SM Entertainment will continue to communicate with Ten so that he can participate in WayV and NCT's future activities.

“We thank Ten, who has shown outstanding capabilities as a group member and as a solo artist since his debut,” the agency said. “We will sincerely support his new journey ahead.”



Ten debuted in 2016 as a member of NCT U, a subunit of NCT. He is also a member of WayV, an NCT subunit that targets the Chinese market and SuperM.



SM Entertainment previously announced Friday that its member Mark will leave both the agency and the band on Wednesday.