Yandex metrika counter

US coalition destroys pro-Syrian government forces within deconfliction zone

  • World
  • Share
US coalition destroys pro-Syrian government forces within deconfliction zone

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (banned in Russia) conducted a new strike against pro-Syrian government force on Tuesday as it was advancing inside a deconfliction zone near al-Tanf, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a release, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

"Despite previous warnings, pro-regime forces entered the agreed-upon de-confliction zone with a tank, artillery, anti-aircraft weapons, armed technical vehicles and more than 60 soldiers posing a threat to Coalition and partner forces based at the At Tanf Garrison." The release stated.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      