US coalition destroys pro-Syrian government forces within deconfliction zone

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (banned in Russia) conducted a new strike against pro-Syrian government force on Tuesday as it was advancing inside a deconfliction zone near al-Tanf, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a release, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

"Despite previous warnings, pro-regime forces entered the agreed-upon de-confliction zone with a tank, artillery, anti-aircraft weapons, armed technical vehicles and more than 60 soldiers posing a threat to Coalition and partner forces based at the At Tanf Garrison." The release stated.

