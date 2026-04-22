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Contrary to dire warnings from market analysts, the global energy sector is proving remarkably resilient despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

According to an analysis published on April 22, 2026, earlier predictions of a catastrophic fuel shortage and oil prices soaring toward $200 per barrel have failed to materialize, News.Az reports, citing The Register.

Instead, the market is currently facing an unexpected surplus, driven by record-breaking production levels in the United States, Guyana, and Brazil, which have effectively neutralized supply cuts from OPEC+.

The primary stabilizer has been a significant cooling in global demand for fossil fuels. Data suggests that world oil consumption reached its historic peak in 2025 and has since begun a steady decline. This shift is largely attributed to China’s massive transition to electric vehicles and the widespread adoption of renewable energy in industrial sectors. Experts suggest the world has entered an era of "structural abundance," where rapid technological progress and increased energy efficiency are making traditional oil supply panics a thing of the past.

News.Az