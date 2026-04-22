Japan’s Nikkei hits record high as tech stocks rally

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Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock index closed at a record high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in heavyweight technology shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 236.69 points, or 0.40 percent, from Tuesday at 59,585.86, after briefly hitting an intraday record, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

However, the broader Topix index finished lower, falling 25.39 points, or 0.67 percent, to 3,744.99.

On the Prime Market, the main gainers were information and communication as well as nonferrous metal stocks, while textile and apparel and real estate shares posted notable declines.

Stocks initially opened lower due to uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict and peace talks between the United States and Iran. However, the Nikkei quickly turned positive, supported by gains in several major technology names, including SoftBank Group.

With earnings season approaching, analysts noted that artificial intelligence and semiconductor-related stocks saw strong buying interest, as investors remained confident about their business outlooks.

News.Az