Indian Rupee hits new lows against US Dollar amid global volatility

Indian Rupee hits new lows against US Dollar amid global volatility

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The Indian Rupee (INR) has continued its downward trajectory, weakening significantly against the US Dollar (USD) in recent trading sessions.

Colombo, April 22 (Daily Mirror) - The Sri Lankan rupee further depreciated against the US dollar across commercial banks on Wednesday (22), with selling rates hovering around the Rs. 320 mark, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mirror.

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People’s Bank reported that the buying rate of the US dollar increased from Rs. 313.06 to Rs. 313.35, while the selling rate rose from Rs. 319.96 to Rs. 320.26.

At Commercial Bank of Ceylon, the buying rate edged up from Rs. 311.56 to Rs. 311.81, and the selling rate increased from Rs. 320 to Rs. 320.25.

Meanwhile, Seylan Bank recorded an increase in the buying rate from Rs. 313.40 to Rs. 313.60 and in the selling rate from Rs. 318.65 to Rs. 318.85.

In contrast, NDB Bank maintained its rates unchanged, with the buying rate at Rs. 313.25 and the selling rate at Rs. 319.75.

News.Az