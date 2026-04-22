Myanmar Airlines plane collides with Airbus after brake failure - VIDEO

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A Myanmar National Airlines passenger aircraft was involved in a ground collision at Yangon-Mingaladon Airport after suffering a brake system failure while taxiing, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Monday when an ATR 72-600 aircraft reportedly lost braking control on the taxiway, causing it to accelerate uncontrollably, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to initial reports, the aircraft struck the tail section of a stationary Myanmar Airways International Airbus A319 parked on the apron area.

After the first impact, the ATR 72-600 veered off its path, spun, and subsequently collided with a ground baggage cart before coming to a stop within the airport premises.

Both aircraft sustained damage, along with some airport ground equipment. However, officials confirmed that no major destruction or severe injuries were reported.

🚨A Myanmar National Airlines ATR 72 suffered a brake failure while taxiing at Yangon Airport, colliding with a parked Airbus A319 and later hitting ground equipment before stopping. Damage was reported, and authorities are investigating.pic.twitter.com/Kkq7jcYYo9 — News.Az (@news_az) April 22, 2026

Airport authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the brake failure and assess safety procedures following the incident.

Operations at Yangon-Mingaladon Airport were expected to continue with minimal disruption while the damaged aircraft were assessed and removed.

News.Az