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Myanmar Airlines plane collides with Airbus after brake failure - VIDEO

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Myanmar Airlines plane collides with Airbus after brake failure - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

A Myanmar National Airlines passenger aircraft was involved in a ground collision at Yangon-Mingaladon Airport after suffering a brake system failure while taxiing, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Monday when an ATR 72-600 aircraft reportedly lost braking control on the taxiway, causing it to accelerate uncontrollably, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to initial reports, the aircraft struck the tail section of a stationary Myanmar Airways International Airbus A319 parked on the apron area.

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After the first impact, the ATR 72-600 veered off its path, spun, and subsequently collided with a ground baggage cart before coming to a stop within the airport premises.

Both aircraft sustained damage, along with some airport ground equipment. However, officials confirmed that no major destruction or severe injuries were reported.

Airport authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the brake failure and assess safety procedures following the incident.

Operations at Yangon-Mingaladon Airport were expected to continue with minimal disruption while the damaged aircraft were assessed and removed.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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