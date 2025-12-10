US comedian Andy Dick found unresponsive Hollywood street

+ ↺ − 16 px

Troubled U.S. comedian Andy Dick was reportedly found unresponsive on a street in Hollywood following an apparent overdose.

Photos published by TMZ show the 59-year-old slumped on stairs outside a building during the day. His glasses lay on the ground as bystanders attempted to revive him, News.Az reports, citing TMZ.

A witness told TMZ that someone in the crowd was heard calling for Narcan, a medication used to counteract opioid overdoses and potentially save lives.

Photo: TMZ

A rep for the Los Angeles Fire Department said they responded to the location for an overdose involving a 59 year old man. The rep said the man was not transported to a hospital.

Often times when Narcan is administered to drug users, they regain consciousness and refuse medical attention, walking away to go about their business.

The Los Angeles Police Department was also called to the scene after receiving the same overdose call.

News.Az