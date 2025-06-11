Yandex metrika counter

Los Angeles police arrest dozens amid ICE raid protests

Law enforcement officers arrest a man as a curfew is in effect following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025 (Photo: Ringo Chiu/AFP)

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested dozens of individuals after Mayor Karen Bass imposed a citywide curfew in response to widespread protests against recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Local officials said the downtown Los Angeles-area would be restricted from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. after law enforcement took nearly 200 protestors into custody throughout the day, News.Az reports, citing US media.


