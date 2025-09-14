US Congress will not adopt sanctions against Russia without Trump's consent

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Congress does not plan to try to independently adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia and will take this step only after coordinating its actions with US President Donald Trump.

This was stated on air by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, on the CBS News channel, News.Az reports.

"Congress really can't do this on its own because, of course, the president has to sign any legislation that we pass. So it has to be a partnership, but we've submitted to the commander in chief," he said.

"I mean, the president is a strong and courageous leader on the world stage. He has worked for world peace and resolved other conflicts in a way that no one else has. And for that reason, we believe that he can use that same strength and that same approach to finally end the Russia-Ukraine war. Everyone in America wants this bloodshed to end, and President Trump is making it happen," Johnson added.

News.Az