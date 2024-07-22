US continues to work to achieve peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US continues to work to try to reach a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing.



"Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to make significant progress toward finalizing a peace agreement. We are committed to supporting that process. The time for peace is now, and we continue to work to try to reach an agreement," he said.Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held a meeting on July 10 the sidelines of summit dedicated to the 75th anniversary of NATO.Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart have agreed to keep working on peace agreement.The parties noted the progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia towards concluding a historic peace agreement and establishing interstate relations, and agreed to continue work in this direction.

