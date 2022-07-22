US coronavirus cases exceed 90 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 90 million on Thursday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, News.Az reports.

The case count in the US rose to 90,066,295, with a total of 1,025,796 deaths, the data showed.

The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths.

The coronavirus tally in the US reached 50 million on December 13, 2021, crossed 60 million on January 9, 2022, exceeded 70 million on January 21, and surpassed 80 million on March 29.

News.Az