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Bitcoin’s price trajectory is under fresh scrutiny after AI assistant Grok suggested that the market could be significantly weaker without aggressive buying from Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. Strategy Inc..

The discussion was sparked after venture capitalist Jason Calacanis questioned what Bitcoin’s valuation would look like without the firm’s sustained accumulation of the cryptocurrency, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Grok, Bitcoin could be $10,000–$20,000 lower if Strategy had not consistently added large amounts of BTC, citing reduced demand and “whale-effect” market dynamics.

The AI also pointed to the company’s continued purchasing spree—worth tens of billions of dollars—as a key force behind what it described as “real upward pressure” on Bitcoin, alongside a strong narrative of institutional adoption.

Strategy has accumulated approximately 815,000 BTC, representing about 4% of total supply, with total purchases exceeding $61 billion. This makes it one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin in the world.

Recent buying activity shows no signs of slowing, with the firm adding around 142,000 BTC in recent months alone, reinforcing its position as the dominant corporate buyer in the market.

These steady inflows are widely seen by analysts and AI models alike as a stabilizing force for Bitcoin demand during periods when other institutional buyers have slowed down.

The company’s Bitcoin holdings are currently valued at roughly the same level as its market capitalization, meaning the stock trades close to its net asset value. This unusual structure highlights how closely the firm’s valuation is tied to Bitcoin’s price movements.

Bitcoin itself has been trading near $75,000, placing Strategy’s position at roughly breakeven based on its average purchase price.

Executive chairman Michael Saylor has consistently defended the company’s Bitcoin-focused treasury model, arguing that even modest long-term annual growth in Bitcoin would be enough to sustain dividends and increase shareholder value.

Supporters say Strategy’s persistent accumulation has helped reinforce institutional confidence in Bitcoin, while critics warn that such heavy concentration increases systemic risk if market conditions reverse.

For now, the debate continues: is Strategy simply following Bitcoin’s rise—or actively helping to drive it?







News.Az