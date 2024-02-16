US court finds Trump guilty in fraud case
17 Feb 2024
A New York court found former US President Donald Trump guilty in a civil case related to fraudulent valuation of Trump Organization assets.
According to the information, Trump is required to pay about $355 million in compensation.
In addition, Trump will be prohibited from serving as an officer or director of any corporation in New York for a period of three years.
It is reported that the former US president is likely to appeal the decision.