US court makes decision over Elon Musk's $1 million offer to voters

In the US state of Pennsylvania, a court has allowed billionaire Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, to hold $1 million giveaways for voters in swing states, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

“On Monday, a Pennsylvania judge rejected an attempt by the Philadelphia District Attorney to prevent Elon Musk’s America PAC from handing out cash prizes to registered voters,” the report said.This will allow America PAC to hold its final giveaway on November 5, the last day of the offer, NBC News clarifies. Musk gives $1 million daily to voters who have signed his petition for freedom of speech and gun rights.The Politico newspaper, citing sources, wrote that Musk has donated more than $43 million to support Trump’s presidential campaign in the first two weeks of October. In total, Musk spent $118 million to support Trump and the US Republicans, the publication writes.The 60th US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. The Democratic Party's candidate for this post is current Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump was officially announced as the Republican presidential candidate on July 15 during the party's 43rd National Convention. After Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, 78-year-old Trump became the oldest candidate for the post of head of state. If the politician wins in November, this will be his second term, then he will not be able to legally seek the presidency again.

News.Az