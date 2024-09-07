US destroys Houthi drone, support vehicle in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) has announced its forces destroyed a Houthi drone and one support vehicle in Yemen.

Sept 6 U.S. Central Command Update



In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle and one support vehicle in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.



It was determined these systems presented a… pic.twitter.com/rHILRS1n0j — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 6, 2024

“In the past 24 hours, our forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle and one support vehicle in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen,” the CENTCOM said on X, News.Az reports.According to the CENTCOM, it was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.“This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels,” it added.

News.Az