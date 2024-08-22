US destroys Houthi missile and radar system in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

August 21 U.S. Central Command Update



“In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi surface-to-air missile and radar system in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen,” CENTCOM said on X, News.Az reports.According to the CENTCOM, these systems were identified as posing a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, as well as merchant vessels operating in the region.“This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels,” it noted.

