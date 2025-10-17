US dollar poised for biggest weekly drop in over three months

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Thursday that officials can keep lowering interest rates in quarter-percentage-point increments to support a faltering labor market. Governor Stephen Miran, meanwhile, reiterated his view that a move twice that size would be appropriate this month.

Even with the US government shutdown in its third week with little sign of resolution and a dearth of economic data, the Fed commentary spurred investors to add dovish exposure.

“The lack of economic data does not seem to be a problem for the Fed and we expect another 25-basis-point rate reduction at the October meeting,” Morgan Stanley economists led by Michael Gapen said in a note.

The dollar also softened as shares of regional lenders slumped on lending-standards concerns, and as political risks in Japan and France eased.

In options, near-term sentiment has turned more bearish over the next week, even as positioning still leans toward a stronger dollar into year-end.