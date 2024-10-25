US election: Early voting underway with over 28 million ballots cast

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of October 24, more than 28.6 million voters have participated in early voting for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, set for November 5.

43% of early voters are registered Democrats, while 39% are registered Republicans, News.Az reports, citing US media. Significant turnout has been noted in battleground states like North Carolina and Georgia. In Georgia, over 25% of active voters have already cast their ballots, while North Carolina has seen more than 2 million mail-in and in-person votes. Early voting in Georgia runs until November 1, and in North Carolina until November 2.Nevada, another crucial battleground, reported nearly 400,000 early voters, with registered Republicans accounting for 40% of those votes.

News.Az