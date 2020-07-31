US embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Baku has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“Today Muslims worldwide celebrate the holy Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice. Eid Al-Adha is one of the two most important Islamic holidays and represents the end of the annual pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest site, Mecca,” the embassy wrote on Facebook.

“On behalf of U.S. Embassy Azerbaijan we would like to congratulate all Muslims in Azerbaijan and all over the world on Eid al-Adha, wishing them joy and happiness on this festive occasion. May this bright holiday bring peace, health and prosperity to you and your families!”

News.Az