Azerbaijan joins the international Earth Hour 2026 campaign

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As part of the international Earth Hour campaign, Azerbaijan has joined the mass action "Earth Hour 2026" organized by the IDEA Public Association, which is the official coordinator of the campaign in the country, and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), News.Az reports, citing IDEA.

Approximately 80 institutions and organizations that joined the campaign switched off the façade lighting of their administrative buildings for one hour starting at 8:30 PM local time. Hundreds of young people from various cities and regions of the country also joined the campaign privately, demonstrating solidarity in environmental protection.

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The IDEA public association expressed gratitude to all institutions and organizations, as well as to the participants who privately joined the Earth Hour 2026 campaign held in the country this year.

It's worth noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Earth Hour campaign worldwide. Azerbaijan joined the campaign in 2011, and since then, the event has been held annually with the support of IDEA.

Earth Hour, the world's largest environmental movement, mobilizes millions of people to fight climate change.

News.Az