Ukrainian MFA: Ukraine will receive all necessary weapons under the PURL program

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American partners do not plan to redirect weapons intended for Ukraine under the PURL program, which another country will soon join.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced this in an interview with Ukrinform following the G7 Foreign Ministers' Summit in France on March 26–27, News.Az reports.

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"It was stated at the level of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: nothing from this program, including equipment intended for Ukraine, has been diverted to other countries. There are currently no plans to redirect it," Sybiga emphasized.

He also noted that Ukraine had received confirmation that another country would join the PURL program: "I can't name it yet, but this means that this program is active and will continue to develop. And this is the only possible tool for strengthening our strategic air defenses."

The Washington Post previously reported that the US Department of Defense may redirect weapons destined for Ukraine to the Middle East as the war in Iran depletes the US military's stockpiles of some of its most critical ammunition.

News.Az