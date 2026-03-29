France condemns Houthi involvement in the ongoing Middle East war

A satellite image shows Bab el-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen, February 27, 2026. (2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters)

+ ↺ − 16 px

France on Sunday condemned two attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants on Israeli targets, accusing the group of escalating tensions in the Middle East by entering the broader conflict, News.Az reports, citing Asharq Al-Awsat.

A Houthi spokesman said on Saturday that the Iranian-backed group had launched missiles and drones at “several vital and military sites” in Israel, as Israel reported intensifying strikes on Iran’s military industry the same day.

The escalation came after more than a month of Israeli and US bombardment of Iran, to which Iran has responded by attacking US-linked interests in wealthy Gulf states.

"The Houthis should abstain from all attacks," French foreign ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux said. He accused them of being "irresponsible".

He said everything should be done "to avoid an even greater escalation of the conflict", which has killed thousands across the region and sent energy markets into a tailspin.

The war has disrupted global maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway in the Gulf through which a fifth of the world's crude supplies pass, along with substantial shipments of gas and fertilizers.

The only alternative routes are to sail through the Red Sea on the other side of the Arabian peninsula or make the much lengthier journey around the tip of southern Africa.

From Yemen, the Houthis could potentially disrupt shipping through the Red Sea, as they did at the height of Israel's war on Gaza.

The European Union said on March 16 it would not extend the bloc's existing naval mission in the Red Sea to help re-open the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump had lashed out at EU and NATO countries for not agreeing to escort ships through the strait.

News.Az