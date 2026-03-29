EMSA urged ships to avoid Yemen's territorial waters

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The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has urged ships to avoid Yemen's territorial waters, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, News.Az reports, citing Iranian Fars news agency.

"The reason for this is the entry of Yemen (Yemeni Houthis - ed. ) into the war against the United States and Israel," the statement said.

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It should be noted that after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz for the US, Israel, and their allies, some vessels began to travel via the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Red Sea. However, the missile strike by Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement on March 28 against targets in Israel also posed a threat to this shipping route.

As a reminder, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, launching airstrikes on several cities. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israel and also attacked US military bases in the Persian Gulf. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace due to the situation. That same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in airstrikes.

News.Az