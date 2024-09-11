US embassy honors 9/11 victims and hails Azerbaijan’s support during tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has remembered the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the US.

Today, Ambassador Mark Libby and U.S. Embassy staff gathered to remember the 2,977 innocent lives lost in the 9-11 attacks in New York. The United States will always appreciate how Azerbaijan stood by our side and offered its assistance and support during this tragic moment in… pic.twitter.com/2XlK1lQMNs — U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) September 11, 2024

“Today, Ambassador Mark Libby and U.S. Embassy staff gathered to remember the 2,977 innocent lives lost in the 9-11 attacks in New York,” the embassy said on X, News.Az reports.“The United States will always appreciate how Azerbaijan stood by our side and offered its assistance and support during this tragic moment in our history,” the embassy stated.A total of 2,977 people were killed in the terrorist attack of 11 September 2001. Of these, 246 were passengers of the hijacked planes, and 2,755 were in the buildings into which the planes crashed.

News.Az