US Embassy in Azerbaijan remembers victims of 9/11 tragedy

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan remembers the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

"9/11 forever changed America and the world. Join us as we honor the memory of the heroes who lost their lives that day,” the Embassy wrote on Facebook.

On September 11, 2001, 19 members of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization crashed two of the four-passenger planes they had hijacked in the United States into the World Trade Center, the tallest building in New York at the time, and another into the Pentagon near Washington. A fourth plane crashed over Pennsylvania. As a result of the terrorist attacks, 2977 people died.

