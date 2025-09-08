US embassy official visits AZAL plane crash site

+ ↺ − 16 px

The economic officer of the US Embassy in Baku, Ashley Towers, visited the crash site of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane.

She was accompanied by United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) Executive Director Natig Bakhishov, according to an embassy statement, News.Az reports.

“We concluded the Kazakhstan segment of the U.S. Business Delegation to the Middle Corridor. Before departing Aktau, The United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) Executive Director Natig Bakhishov and U.S. Embassy Baku Economic Officer Ashley Towers visited the crash site of the AZAL - Azerbaijan Airlines passenger aircraft. There, we paid tribute to the cherished memory of the civilians who lost their lives in this tragedy. Debris from the accident remains scattered across the area, serving as a solemn reminder of the lives lost,” the statement said.

The AZAL plane, which was flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25 last year. The plane was carrying 67 people, including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.

Photo: US Embassy in Azerbaijan

