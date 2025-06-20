US ends Biden-era parole program

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 12, the Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, began sending termination notices to aliens paroled into the United States under a President Joe Biden-era parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, or CHNV, News.Az reports citing Voice of America.



The messages informed the illegal aliens that their parole had been terminated, and their parole-based employment authorization revoked – effective immediately. These notices are being sent to the email addresses provided by the parolees.



The Biden administration “allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs; granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Ending the CHNV parole programs, as well as the paroles of those who exploited it, will be a necessary return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First.”



Starting in 2022, the Biden administration released over 500,000 poorly vetted aliens into the U.S. under the Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans parole program. President Donald Trump canceled this program, and the Supreme Court upheld this cancellation on May 30, 2025. DHS is now notifying parole recipients if they have not obtained lawful status to remain in the U.S., they must leave immediately.



President Trump is encouraging illegal aliens to voluntarily depart the United States using the Customs and Border Patrol Home Mobile App. If they do so, they will receive travel assistance and a $1,000 exit bonus upon arrival in their home country.



“Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including — sudden deportation, in a place and manner solely of our discretion,” President Trump recently wrote on his Truth Social platform. “To all illegal aliens: Book your free flight right now!”

News.Az