US envoy praises UAE's efforts in promoting tolerance

Deborah Lipstadt, the US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, praised the UAE's experience in promoting tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance of others, emphasising the importance of supporting global initiatives in this regard, News.az reports citing Gulf Today .

This came during a meeting with Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council, who received the US envoy on Saturday.During the meeting, Dr Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the deep partnership and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, highlighting that these relations serve as a model in many strategic fields. He also highlighted the joint efforts between the two countries aimed at achieving international stability and peace.Dr Al Nuaimi reviewed the UAE's approach to fostering tolerance and coexistence, and its investment in the role of youth in peace efforts. He also highlighted the significance of the "Abrahamic Family House" as a symbol of mutual understanding, coexistence, and peace among different religions. He emphasised the importance of adopting and promoting projects and programmes that contribute to fostering dialogue between cultures and religions worldwide.

