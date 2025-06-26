US European commanders back NATO 5% GDP spend goal

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, June 24, the leaders of NATO’s 32 member countries convened in The Hague for a two-day summit, during which all members—except Spain—pledged to raise their defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

This would be made up of 3.5% directly on military equipment and personnel costs and a further 1.5% on infrastructure protection, cybersecurity, civil defense and increases to their defense industry, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

At much the same time, US Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich is President Donald Trump’s nominee as the next commander of US forces in Europe and the Supreme Allied Commander of Europe (SACEUR) faced questioning, alongside Vice Admiral Charles Cooper, who was nominated to be Commander of US Central Command, during a Senate confirmation hearing.

Many of his responses would be music to the ears Europe’s military leaders who have feared the US was likely to disengage from the security and safeguarding guarantees it has provided to the continent for almost 80 years.

Grynkewich was questioned on a range of US related security issues during which he said that he believed Ukraine could win its war with Russia by saying: “I think any time your own homeland is threatened, you fight with a tenacity that’s difficult for us to conceive of – if we haven’t found ourselves in that same situation.”

He said that if confirmed in post he said his goal would be “…to work very hard with our allies and partners in the region to bring all of that together in a coherent fashion, to increase the strength of the Alliance.”

He also said that in his role as SACEUR he would see a need to work with NATO’s members and leaders to make best use of the potentially massive increase in defense investments:

“If confirmed… one of my major responsibilities [will be] to ensure that any increased spending was done in a way that benefited the alliance and ensure the achievement of capability targets that the alliance has agreed to.”

Speaking ahead of the summit, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said planning on how best to make use of the anticipated uplift in funding was already underway.

“The details of our plans are of course classified but let me give you a few examples of what we will invest in,” he said.

“…a five-fold increase in air defense capabilities, because we see Russia’s deadly terror from the skies over Ukraine every day, and we must be able to defend ourselves from such attacks.”

He continued, “Thousands more tanks and armored vehicles because even though warfare is changing fast, we still need to be able to protect our soldiers on the battlefield, and to maneuver. And millions of rounds of artillery ammunition, because it is by having these stockpiles that we can deter aggression from any threat.”

News.Az