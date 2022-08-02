US expands sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US added the CEO of the Russian company "PHosAgro" Andrey Guryev and former athlete Alina Kabaeva to the list of sanctions, News.az reports citing TASS.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has added 13 individuals and more than 30 legal entities, as well as two ships, to the list of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

In addition, the United States imposed sanctions against the Skolkovo Foundation.

The deadline for the completion of operations with the fund is set until September 1.

News.Az