US expected to hand over Apache helicopters to Poland by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States will deliver the first batch of Apache AH-64 attack helicopters to Poland by the end of 2024, Robert Frommholz, Deputy Chairman of the Polish Armaments Agency, said in an interview with Polsat TV, News.Az reports.

Frommholz noted that although negotiations have been lengthy, the first Apache helicopters are scheduled for delivery to Poland by the end of 2024.He added the final offset deals with Boeing and General Electric companies, as well as the contract for the supply of all 96 helicopters, which Poland has expressed interest in purchasing, will be completed in the upcoming weeks.

News.Az