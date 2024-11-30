US greenlights $385 million arms sale to Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US State Department has approved a potential $385 million sale of spare parts for F-16 fighter jets and radars to Taiwan, the Pentagon confirmed announced.

The announcement comes just a day before Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te embarks on a sensitive diplomatic trip across the Pacific, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The United States is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei, to the constant anger of Beijing.The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the sale consisted of $320 million in spare parts and support for F-16 fighters and Active Electronically Scanned Array Radars and related equipment.

News.Az